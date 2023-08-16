Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys 154,563 Shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Free Report) by 130.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,563 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Compass Digital Acquisition worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDAQ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CDAQ remained flat at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

