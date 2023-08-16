Exos TFP Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 109.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,076,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,630,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $234.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

