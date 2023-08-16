Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires 8,625 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 438.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URTH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URTH stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.29. The company had a trading volume of 96,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $97.44 and a one year high of $129.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.