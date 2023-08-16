Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires 10,713 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 269.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 385.2% during the first quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 39.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 679,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,371,000 after purchasing an additional 83,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $72.43. 1,698,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089,260. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

