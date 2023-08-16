Exelon Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.59 on Monday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

