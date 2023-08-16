Everest Metals Co. Ltd (ASX:EMC) Insider David Argyle Acquires 750,000 Shares

Everest Metals Co. Ltd (ASX:EMC – Get Free Report) insider David Argyle acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,000.00 ($68,181.82).

Everest Metals Corporation Ltd engages in mineral exploration activities in Western Australia and New South Wales. It holds interest in the Mt Dimer gold and silver, Yarbu, and Rover projects, as well as the Midas, Trident, and the Perseus Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold projects. The company was formerly known as Twenty Seven Co Limited.

