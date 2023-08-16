Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.63 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
