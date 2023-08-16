essensys (LON:ESYS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.50

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38), with a volume of 35172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.39).

essensys Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.27.

About essensys

(Get Free Report)

essensys plc operates as a software and technology company in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company operates a software and technology platform that connects, controls, and automates digital services, as well as manages the critical infrastructure and business processes. It serves multi-site flexible workspace providers, commercial real estate providers, and multi-site landlords.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.