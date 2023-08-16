Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TFPM. Raymond James increased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 291.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,916,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,916,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,358,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after buying an additional 245,378 shares during the period. William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,975,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $21,512,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,525,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares in the last quarter.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.