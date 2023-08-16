Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Grocery Outlet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

GO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.03. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $202,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 455,543 shares of company stock valued at $14,838,827. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

