Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NexGen Energy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.93. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

About NexGen Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 58,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 105.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,853,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 952,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,314,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 193,431 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,831,000 after purchasing an additional 630,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $837,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.