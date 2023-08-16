Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NexGen Energy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Shares of NXE opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.93. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
