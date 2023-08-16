EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Update

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,980,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 29,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Trading Down 0.5 %

EQT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,647. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

