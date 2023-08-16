EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEIQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. 4,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,031. EpicQuest Education Group International has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency courses and transfer pathways for students pursuing university degrees; and operates a career-training college.

