EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EEIQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. 4,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,031. EpicQuest Education Group International has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
About EpicQuest Education Group International
