Enzyme (MLN) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.77 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $41.77 million and approximately $468,692.87 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for $17.65 or 0.00060480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,369,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,366,163 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

