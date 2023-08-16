Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 144,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.08 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $10,742,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

