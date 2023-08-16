Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Update

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 666.8 days.
Enagas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGF remained flat at $17.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. Enagas has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.50.
About Enagas
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enagas
- How to Invest in Social Media
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.