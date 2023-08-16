Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2023

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 666.8 days.

Enagas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGF remained flat at $17.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. Enagas has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

About Enagas

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Stories

