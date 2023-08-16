Edison Inv. Res Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SIGA Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Aatkar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for SIGA Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
SIGA Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $360.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $26.10.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
