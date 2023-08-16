Edison Inv. Res Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SIGA Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Aatkar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for SIGA Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $360.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $26.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

