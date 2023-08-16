EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.99 and last traded at $21.03. 210,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 296,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SATS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

