Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of EAST traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. 74,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.71. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling ( NASDAQ:EAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 141.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.05%. Research analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.