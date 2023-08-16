EAC Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $320,522.50 and approximately $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00271898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.