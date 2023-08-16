Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dynatronics Stock Down 1.8 %

Dynatronics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,247. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

About Dynatronics

(Get Free Report)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.