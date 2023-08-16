Dudley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Dudley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $96.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

