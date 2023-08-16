DP Poland (LON:DPP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.60

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.08), with a volume of 5206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of £47.02 million, a PE ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.24.

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

