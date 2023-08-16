Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dollar General by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DG opened at $164.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.72.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

