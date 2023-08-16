Distribution Solutions Group Stock to Split on Friday, September 1st (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) shares are going to split on Friday, September 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 1st.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSGR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,339. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Distribution Solutions Group has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.