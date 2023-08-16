Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.07. 703,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $134.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

