Diego Anthony Scaglione Sells 10,000 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,892.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Diego Anthony Scaglione also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 11th, Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of ODP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $486,600.00.
ODP Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $48.03. 258,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.82. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $53.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ODP by 875.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
ODP Company Profile
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.
