Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 252.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DCTH. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. 105,051,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,285. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $60.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

