DeepBrain Chain Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $4.28 million and $179,570.52 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars.

