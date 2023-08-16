Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 5.3%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.05. 201,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 928,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DAWN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -2.02.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 769,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after buying an additional 1,913,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after buying an additional 1,863,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,306,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,406,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 934,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.