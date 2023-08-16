David Garfinkle Sells 7,500 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $77,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,696.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Garfinkle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CoreCivic alerts:

On Tuesday, August 8th, David Garfinkle sold 36,112 shares of CoreCivic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $362,925.60.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of CXW traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,203. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on CXW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.