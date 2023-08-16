David Garfinkle Sells 7,500 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $77,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,696.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
David Garfinkle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 8th, David Garfinkle sold 36,112 shares of CoreCivic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $362,925.60.
CoreCivic Price Performance
Shares of CXW traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,203. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CoreCivic
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.