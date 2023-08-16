DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) & BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Financial Analysis

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -15.00% -89.32% -15.87% BIT Mining -40.22% -60.31% -44.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $5.93 million 0.29 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A BIT Mining $426.42 million 0.07 -$155.41 million ($17.26) -0.17

This table compares DATATRAK International and BIT Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining.

Volatility and Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DATATRAK International and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

BIT Mining beats DATATRAK International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

