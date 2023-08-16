Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

Daiichi Sankyo stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.74. 147,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,303. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $37.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Daiichi Sankyo in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

