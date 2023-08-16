DA Davidson Weighs in on CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.59.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $158.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.14. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $169.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.27 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

