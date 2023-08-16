CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Purchased by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,549 shares during the quarter. CVB Financial comprises approximately 3.2% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,950,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 497,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 4,097.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,220,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. 303,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,701. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.43.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

