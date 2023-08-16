Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Customers Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.64.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $346.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 566,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 297,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on CUBI
About Customers Bancorp
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Customers Bancorp
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.