Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0555 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $9.89 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00027704 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013127 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

