Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CRTO traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. 188,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $36.76.

In other news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $174,882.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,705 shares of company stock worth $611,277 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

