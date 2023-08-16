Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ CREX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. 22,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,975. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Creative Realities will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
