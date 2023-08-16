Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CREX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. 22,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,975. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Creative Realities will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Creative Realities by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Creative Realities by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Creative Realities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Creative Realities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

