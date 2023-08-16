COVA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Shares Down 1.4%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 15,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

COVA Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COVA Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in COVA Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About COVA Acquisition

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

