Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.80. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,021.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,553,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 883,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 233,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 232,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,168,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

