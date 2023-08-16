Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 185,555 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,578 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,555 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $696,728,000 after buying an additional 122,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.30.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.63 and its 200-day moving average is $105.66. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

