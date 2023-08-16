Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 1,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

conifer insurance company provides customized insurance products for regional industry groups underserved by large national and international insurance companies. conifer’s core expertise lies in servicing businesses operating in the hospitality industry, providing restaurants, bars and taverns with comprehensive coverages supported by knowledgeable management, underwriting and claims handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.