Comparing NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR)

Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) and NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jeffs’ Brands and NuZee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A NuZee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of NuZee shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of NuZee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and NuZee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A NuZee -301.37% -117.41% -94.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and NuZee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffs’ Brands $5.86 million 0.76 -$2.20 million N/A N/A NuZee $3.11 million 2.08 -$11.80 million ($15.83) -0.53

Jeffs’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than NuZee.

Summary

Jeffs’ Brands beats NuZee on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand. It also provides pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc., a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

