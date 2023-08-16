Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. 20,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,706. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
