Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. 20,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,706. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOF. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

