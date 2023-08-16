CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Trading Down 1.4%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBRGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 17,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 371,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CohBar stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBRFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.88% of CohBar at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops mitochondria and peptides based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. It develops CB4211, a therapeutic that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity; and CB5138 Analogs, which is in preclinical study to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.

