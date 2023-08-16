CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Trading Down 1.4%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 17,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 371,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

CohBar Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CohBar

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CohBar stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CohBar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWBR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.88% of CohBar at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops mitochondria and peptides based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. It develops CB4211, a therapeutic that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity; and CB5138 Analogs, which is in preclinical study to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.

