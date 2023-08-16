Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 601,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNT remained flat at $5.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.23.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth $45,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

