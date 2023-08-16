Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 9.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. Coffee has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.92.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
