Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 9.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. Coffee has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Coffee during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the period.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

See Also

