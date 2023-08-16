Clifford Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,610 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares makes up approximately 2.7% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Citizens BancShares worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Tobam bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FCNCA. Atlantic Securities began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $16.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,412.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,476. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,339.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,071.36. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

