Clifford Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Sealed Air comprises about 2.5% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sealed Air worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 23.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.09.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. 1,312,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

